Iraq's strategic wheat reserves sufficient until April 2022 - trade minister

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Iraq's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient until April 2022, which is when the local procurement season starts, the country's trade minister Alaa al-Jubouri said on Wednesday in remarks carried by Al-Sabah newspaper.

Iraq has recevied offers from American and German companies to purchase wheat that the government is currently reviewing, al-Jubouri added.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

