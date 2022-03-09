Commodities

Iraq's strategic wheat reserves sufficient until April 2022 - trade minister

Iraq's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient until April 2022, which is when the local procurement season starts, the country's trade minister Alaa al-Jubouri said on Wednesday in remarks carried by Al-Sabah newspaper.

Iraq has recevied offers from American and German companies to purchase wheat that the government is currently reviewing, al-Jubouri added.

