Iraq's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient till end of April 2024 - Iraqi official to Reuters

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

December 04, 2023 — 06:28 am EST

Written by Moayed Kenany for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient till the end of April 2024, the Iraqi ministry of commerce spokesperson Muthanna Jabbar told Reuters on Monday.

"We expect the volume of wheat production to be higher than the previous season, and the volume of production in 2024 will be approximately 6 million tons, which ensures food security of the country," he added.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

