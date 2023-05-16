Iraq's state grain buyer procures more than one million tonnes of local wheat

CAIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Iraq's state grain buyer announced on Tuesday it has procured more than one million tonnes of local wheat sourced from farmers in 13 of Iraq's provinces, according to state TV Al Iraqiya.

The season for buying wheat began in mid-April.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany, Writing by Adam Makary & Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Chris Reese)

