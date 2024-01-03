Iraq's oil revenue reach $8.316 bln in December -state news agency

Adds detail

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil exports stood at 108.056 million barrels in December with a price of $76.96 a barrel, while exports averaged 3.5 million barrels per day, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iraq's oil revenue reached $8.316 billion in December, the ministry added.

