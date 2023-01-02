Iraq’s oil exports averaged 3.33 mln bpd in December – oil ministry

BAGHDAD, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil exports averaged 3.33 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the country's oil ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The average crude price per barrel was $73.644, the ministry added.

