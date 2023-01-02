Iraq’s oil exports averaged 3.33 mln bpd in December – oil ministry

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

January 02, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Ahmed Rasheed for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil exports averaged 3.33 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the country's oil ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The average crude price per barrel was $73.644, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.