Iraq's next general election to be held on June 6, 2021 -prime minister

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Iraq will hold its next general elections on June 6 of 2021, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Friday.

"I announce June 6 of 2021 as a date for the early parliament elections, and we will do our best to make this election a success", Al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech.

