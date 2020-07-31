Iraq's next general election to be held on June 6, 2021 -prime minister

Iraq will hold its next general elections on June 6 of 2021, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Friday.

"I announce June 6 of 2021 as a date for the early parliament elections, and we will do our best to make this election a success", Al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech.

