Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law

Contributor
Ali Sultan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

The judicial council of Iraq's Kurdistan vowed on Saturday to keep the region's oil law, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish authorities should hand over their crude supplies.

June 4 (Reuters) - The judicial council of Iraq's Kurdistan vowed on Saturday to keep the region's oil law, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish authorities should hand over their crude supplies.

Iraq's federal supreme court ruled in February that Kurdistan's law regulating its oil and gas industry was unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Ali Sultan Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Mark Potter)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters