Iraq's Green Zone housing US embassy targeted with rockets -sources

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

December 08, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone housing the U.S. Embassy was targeted with several rockets around dawn on Friday, two security sources said, noting it was not clear where the rockets had hit and whether there was damage.

Explosions were heard near the embassy, in Iraq's capital about 4 a.m. on Friday, and sirens calling on people to "duck and cover" were activated, according to social media videos from the scene verified by an informed source.

Embassy spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether the embassy's air defence systems were activated.

U.S. forces at military bases in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 70 attacks since mid-October claimed by an umbrella organisation of Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim armed groups, though diplomatic missions have been spared.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for any attack on the U.S. embassy on Friday.

