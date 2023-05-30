Iraq's cabinet approves $416.9 mln to build third offshore export pipeline

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The Iraqi cabinet approved on Tuesday $416.9 million for the construction of a third offshore export pipeline, it said in a statement.

Iraq's state-run Basra Oil Company has contracted Dutch company Royal Boskalis to construct the pipeline, which has an operating capacity of 2 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Potter)

