US Markets

Iraq's bonds test 1-year low after Trump sanctions threat

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraq's benchmark dollar bonds tested a one year low on Monday amid sharply escalating tensions across the region.

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Iraq's benchmark dollar bonds tested a one year low on Monday amid sharply escalating tensions across the region.

The country's 2023 issue dropped as much as 4.1 cents on the dollar IQ166240786= in early London trading, having seen its biggest fall since issuance on Friday following the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander at Baghdad airport.

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack and Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave the country following the moves. U.S. President Donald Trump hit back warning Iraq could be hit by sanctions "like they've never seen before".

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)207 542 9033; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular