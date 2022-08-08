Iraq's Basra Heavy sinks in Asia after Russian oil swells region's supplies

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Spot prices for Iraq's Basra Heavy crude sold in Asia, predominantly to China and India, have sunk to deep discounts after ample supplies pushed fuel oil margins to their lowest since 2020, traders said.

The Asian supplies have in part been boosted by extra supplies of Russian oil, which have flowed into the region at discounted levels as European buyers have shunned it.

At the same time, Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) has increased Basra Heavy crude's official selling prices (OSP) to Asia and reduced them for Europe, making the oil more attractive to European customers, they said.

The traders said SOMO allocated more Basra Heavy to its equity lifters and expanded sales to Europe after it cut the August price for the region to a discount of $12.75 a barrel against Dated Brent from $11 a barrel in June.

For Asian buyers, tt raised the August OSP for the second straight month by 65 cents a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up 55 cents a barrel from July, tracking prices for Saudi oil. OSP/IQ

On the spot market, the heavy, high-sulphur grade for August-loading is valued at discounts of $2-$4 a barrel against its OSP for Asia, from a discount of $1.70 a barrel for July-lifting cargoes, according to the sources and Reuters data.

Europe's average crude imports from Iraq in the first seven months rose by 40% to 15.89 million barrels from the same period a year ago, Refinitiv data showed.

SOMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Singapore-based crude oil trader said Basra Heavy was still too expensive even at such discounts on the spot market, adding that low margins for high-sulphur fuel oil forced refiners to seek alternatives.

The three sources who spoke to Reuters declined to be named because they are not authorised to talk to media.

SOMO did not issue tenders for August-loading Basra Heavy last month after failing to sell cargoes the previous month when bids were at discounts, the sources said.

Basra Heavy's API gravity of 24 degrees and high sulphur content of 4.1% mean it produces mostly residue fuel and has few natural buyers.

Refining margins for 180-centistoke (cst) HSFO (high sulphur fuel oil) FO180SGCKMc1 fell by as much as 455% over the last three months, and hit a three-year low of minus $21.60 a barrel in late July.

Margins rebounded last week because of a delay in oil loadings from Fujairah, a major bunkering hub in Asia, but traders said the recovery was likely to be short-lived. FUEL/A

Iraq's Basra Heavy OSPs to Asia and Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bG6lQ7

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Additional reporting by John Davidson; Editing by Florence Tan and Barbara Lewis)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.