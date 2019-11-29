Iraqi prime minister says he will resign - statement

BAGHDAD, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.

Abdul Mahdi's decision came in response to a call for a change of leadership on Friday by Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the statement said.

(Reporting by John Davison)

