Iraqi PM tells Saudi minister important to coordinate on oil market

Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

February 14, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Iraqi prime minister told Saudi Arabia's energy minister in a meeting on Wednesday that it was important for the two countries to align their views to maintain stability in the oil market.

A statement from the office of Iraqi premier Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also said he welcomed the entry of Saudi companies into Iraq and that he discussed expanding economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Iraq last year signed a long-delayed $27 billion energy deal with TotalEnergies. The oil major invited Saudi company ACWA Power to join part of the deal to develop a 1 gigawatt solar power plant.

