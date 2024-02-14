Iraqi PM tells Saudi minister important to coordinate on oil market

Adds quote, background

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Iraqi prime minister told Saudi Arabia's energy minister in a meeting on Wednesday that it was important for the two countries to align their views to maintain stability in the oil market.

A statement from the office of Iraqi premier Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also said he welcomed the entry of Saudi companies into Iraq and that he discussed expanding economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Iraq last year signed a long-delayed $27 billion energy deal with TotalEnergies. The oil major invited Saudi company ACWA Power to join part of the deal to develop a 1 gigawatt solar power plant.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Elimam; writing by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.