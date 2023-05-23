News & Insights

US Markets

Iraqi oil minister: waiting on final answer from Turkey to resume exports

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

May 23, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DOHA, May 23 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Tuesday that Baghdad was waiting on a final answer from Turkey to resume its northern oil exports through the port of Ceyhan.

Abdel-Ghani said Turkey told his government it was evaluating whether the pipeline was damaged as a result of the devastating February earthquake and a technical team had been evaluating the situation.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.