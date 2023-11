Iraqi oil minister hopeful deal to resume exports with KRG can be reached in days - Rudaw

BAGHDAD, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister said that he is optimistic a deal to resume oil exports could be reached with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in coming days, Erbil-based Rudaw TV reported on Tuesday.

Hayan Abdel-Ghani told Rudaw that KRG production sharing contracts are "not acceptable", saying he proposed to the KRG and foreign oil companies operating in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan to change current contracts to profit-sharing ones.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

