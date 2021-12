Dec 6 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister said on Monday that he expects oil prices to reach over $75, state news agency INA reported.

Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar added that OPEC is trying to "positively contain" the energy market, INA said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

