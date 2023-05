CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani affirmed his country's commitment to OPEC+ voluntarily production cuts in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Iraqi state news agency (INA) reported on Friday.

