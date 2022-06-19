Iraq will implement federal court ruling on Kurdish oil industry, oil minister says

Moayed Kenany Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED JALAL

The Iraqi oil minister said on Sunday that Iraq would implement a ruling from its federal court in February in which it deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional.

In February, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar was speaking at a news conference in Baghdad.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

