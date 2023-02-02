World Markets

Iraq wants to proceed with TotalEnergies deal, says oil ministry

February 02, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Iraq's government and its oil ministry are keen to go ahead with a $27 billion cluster of Totalenergies projects and negotiations are ongoing, an oil ministry spokesperson said.

"Some time was given to resume dialogue to reach a solution that is suitable for all parties," Assem Jihad told Reuters.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that TotalEnergies had pulled staff out of Iraq as it struggles to resolve challenges over the projects, mainly related to shareholding structure.

