Iraq, UAE's Masdar sign solar power agreement - Iraqi oil ministry

Reuters
The Iraqi electricity ministry signed with Masdar, a United Arab Emirates-based renewable power developer, an agreement to build solar power projects in central and southern Iraq, with a total capacity of 2,000 Megawatts, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

The project is the biggest investment in Iraq's renewable energy industry, the statement said, without indicating its total cost.

