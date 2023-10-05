Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline ready for operations as of Wednesday, Ankara says

ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A crude oil pipeline from Iraq through Turkey, which has been suspended for about six months, is ready for operations as of Wednesday and Ankara it prepared to begin shipments, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

Turkey halted flows on Iraq's northern oil export route after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorised exports between 2014 and 2018.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Bayraktar said there were no obstacles now to shipping Iraqi oil to global markets.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

