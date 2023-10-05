News & Insights

Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline ready for operations as of Wednesday, Ankara says

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

October 05, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A crude oil pipeline from Iraq through Turkey, which has been suspended for about six months, is ready for operations as of Wednesday and Ankara it prepared to begin shipments, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

Turkey halted flows on Iraq's northern oil export route after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorised exports between 2014 and 2018.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Bayraktar said there were no obstacles now to shipping Iraqi oil to global markets.

