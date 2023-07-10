News & Insights

Iraq, TotalEnergies sign a $27 bln deal for energy projects

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

July 10, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Maher Nazeh and Nadine Awadalla for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, July 10 (Reuters) - Iraq and French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday signed a long-delayed $27 billion agreement to build four oil, gas and renewables projects.

The deal was signed in 2021 with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years, but it was delayed amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over terms.

