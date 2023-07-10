News & Insights

Iraq, TotalEnergies sign $27 bln energy deal

July 10, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by Maher Nazeh and Nadine Awadalla for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, July 10 (Reuters) - Iraq and French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday signed a long-delayed $27 billion energy deal that aims increase oil production and boost the country's capacity to produce power with four oil, gas and renewables projects.

The deal had been signed in 2021, with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years, but it was delayed amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over terms.

TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne signed the agreement with Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani at a ceremony in Baghdad, with Pouyanne hailing it a "historic day".

The deal was closed in April, when Iraq agreed to take a smaller than initially demanded stake in the project of 30%, with TotalEnergies taking a 45% stake and QatarEnergy holding the remaining 25%.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) aims to improve the country's electricity supply, including by recovering flared gas on three oilfields to supply power plants.

TotalEnergies said it would also develop a 1 GW solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid, inviting Saudi company ACWA Power to join the project.

