Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil

Contributor
Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Published

The Iraqi Cabinet approved on Tuesday an agreement to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil, Iraq's communication minister said after a cabinet meeting.

In July, Iraq signed a deal allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services, helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage.

