Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Iraqi Cabinet approved on Tuesday an agreement to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil, Iraq's communication minister said after a cabinet meeting.

In July, Iraq signed a deal allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services, helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

