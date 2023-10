DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to raise the production capacity of Siba gas field in Basra from 60 million to 100 million standard cubic feet (mscf) per day, a statement by the Iraqi oil ministry cited minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani as saying on Friday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.