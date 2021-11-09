Iraq to negotiate with Chevron to develop Nassiriya oilfields, says INA

Adds Iraqi oil ministry statement

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iraq's cabinet has authorised National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with U.S. group Chevron CVX.N over development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the Iraqi southern province of Dhi Qar, Iraqi state news agency INA said on Tuesday.

"Developing the fields in Nassiriya will provide great job opportunities and will introduce advanced technologies for oil production," INA reported, citing the cabinet spokesman.

The Nassiriya project for oil and gas production includes development of four exploration blocks in the province, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that its plan in the province includes completion of a group of giant projects in the oil and gas and water injection sectors, with targeted initial capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day within seven years of starting work.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad Editing by David Goodman)

