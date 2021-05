DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to invest $3 billion in the Basra Gas Company over the next five years, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

