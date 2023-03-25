Iraq to import 600k-1 mln tonnes of wheat if harvest meets expectations - ministry

Adds background

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to import anywhere from 600,000 to one million tonnes of wheat if this year's harvest season reaches its four million tonne objective, Iraqi state news agency quoted a trade ministry official as saying on Saturday.

On March 14, Iraqi agriculture minister Abbas Jabr said his country expects its wheat production to reach 4 million tonnes for the 2022-2023 harvest.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.