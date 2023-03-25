US Markets

Iraq to import 600k-1 mln tonnes of wheat if harvest meets expectations - ministry

March 25, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Moaz Abd-Alaziz for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to import anywhere from 600,000 to one million tonnes of wheat if this year's harvest season reaches its four million tonne objective, Iraqi state news agency quoted a trade ministry official as saying on Saturday.

On March 14, Iraqi agriculture minister Abbas Jabr said his country expects its wheat production to reach 4 million tonnes for the 2022-2023 harvest.

