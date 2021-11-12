Iraq to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat in Dec. - Trade ministry

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iraq will issue an international tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat in December or early 2022, a trade ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

After the purchase, the wheat reserves will be sufficient until the upcoming harvest season starting in May, spokesman Mohamed Hanoun said.

"We expect 150,000-180,000 tonnes of local rice this year," he added.

(Reporting By Moayed Kenany, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz)

