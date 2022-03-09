Iraq to build new refinery in Kirkuk - INA

Lilian Wadgy Reuters
Iraq's oil ministry plans to build a new refinery in Kirkuk with total capacity of 75,000 bpd and will raise capacity at its Haditha refinery with two new units, the INA state news agency said on Wednesday, citing the state-run North Refineries Company.

