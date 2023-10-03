Iraq to award 30 new oil and gas projects in new licensing rounds

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraq, OPEC's second producer after Saudi Arabia, said on Tuesday it would award 30 new oil and gas projects in its fifth + and sixth licensing rounds.

The fifth + licensing round includes 16 new projects, some of which were not awarded in the fifth licensing round and some new projects, the oil ministry official said at the ADIPEC energy conference held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. The sixth licensing round will include 14 projects, he said.

