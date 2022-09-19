Iraq to announce tender seeking 300,000 tonnes of wheat soon

Adds details, background

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iraq's Trade ministry will announce an international tender seeking 300,000 tonnes of wheat from various origins in the coming days, Iraqi state news agency said on Monday, citing a ministry official.

The government has allocated 930 billion dinars ($638 million) to buy 1.3 million tonnes of wheat to cover local consumption until May 2023, the agency quoted Mohammed Hanoun, head of the state grain buying agency, as saying.

On Sept. 5, traders said Iraq's trade ministry bought 100,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red wheat at $494.00 per tonne on a cost, insurance and freight basis.

($1 = 1,458.5000 Iraqi dinars)

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by David Evans)

