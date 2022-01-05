Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil's stake in West Qurna oilfield -minister

BAGHDAD, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government has given its approval for the Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N stake in the giant West Qurna oilfield, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

