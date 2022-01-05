US Markets
Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil's stake in West Qurna oilfield -minister

Ahmed Rasheed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

The Iraqi government has given its approval for the Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp's stake in the giant West Qurna oilfield, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

BAGHDAD, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government has given its approval for the Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N stake in the giant West Qurna oilfield, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

