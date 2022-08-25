Iraq threatens new legal action against buyers of KRG crude

By Rowena Edwards

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iraq's state-owned oil marketer SOMO has threatened fresh legal action against buyers of crude oil originating from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to a letter dated 23 August seen by Reuters.

The letter is the latest in a series of moves by Iraq's oil ministry to control oil revenue from the Kurdistan region.

A February ruling by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court deemed the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region's oil and gas sector unconstitutional.

"Firm legal action shall be made against all parties involved, in order to block loadings of those unlawful cargoes originating from Iraq, including but not limited to those from the Kurdistan region," the letter said.

"The Iraqi federal ministry of oil and SOMO as its affiliate reserve the right to take all legal measures against any dealer or buyer of smuggled crude oil that has been proven to have loaded Iraqi oil from, precisely, Turkey's Ceyhan Oil Terminal, without the explicit endorsement of SOMO," it stated.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was not immediately available for comment.

