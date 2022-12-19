Iraq targets eliminating gas flaring within 4 years - state news agency

December 19, 2022 — 03:07 am EST

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Iraq aims to eliminate gas flaring within four years, state news agency INA reported on Monday, citing the country's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani.

Iraq continues to flare some of the gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

