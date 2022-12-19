Iraq targets eliminating gas flaring within 4 years - state news agency

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Iraq aims to eliminate gas flaring within four years, state news agency INA reported on Monday, citing the country's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani.

Iraq continues to flare some of the gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Writing by Lina Najem)

