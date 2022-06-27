World Markets
Iraq state news agency says Schlumberger to exit Kurdistan region

Yasmin Hussein Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

June 27 (Reuters) - Top U.S. energy company Schlumberger SLB.N has decided to exit Iraq's Kurdistan region following an Iraqi federal court ruling which deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional, the Iraqi state-news agency said on Monday citing informed sources.

The Iraqi News Agency report could not be independently confirmed.

