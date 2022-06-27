Iraq state news agency says Schlumberger to exit Kurdistan region

June 27 (Reuters) - Top U.S. energy company Schlumberger SLB.N has decided to exit Iraq's Kurdistan region following an Iraqi federal court ruling which deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional, the Iraqi state-news agency said on Monday citing informed sources.

The Iraqi News Agency report could not be independently confirmed.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

