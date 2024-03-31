Iraq signs MoU with Siemens and Schlumberger for investment in gas, oil ministry says

March 31 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE and U.S. energy company Schlumberger SLB.N for investment in converting gas which would have been burned as part of the oil production process into fuel for electricity, an Oil Ministry statement said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alison Williams)

