Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal during Q1 2021- oil minister

CAIRO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iraq oil minister said the country seeks exemption from OPEC export cut agreement during the first quarter of 2021, state news agency reported on Wednesday citing local media.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added Iraq will adhere to cuts over the next three months.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek)

