US Markets

Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal during Q1 2021- oil minister

Contributor
Ahmed Aboulenein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

Iraq oil minister said the country seeks exemption from OPEC export cut agreement during the first quarter of 2021, state news agency reported on Wednesday citing local media.

CAIRO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iraq oil minister said the country seeks exemption from OPEC export cut agreement during the first quarter of 2021, state news agency reported on Wednesday citing local media.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added Iraq will adhere to cuts over the next three months.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular