Iraq says thin liquidity and extreme fluctuations behind low oil price

Published
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Iraq said on Wednesday that thin liquidity and extreme fluctuations in the oil futures market has lead to prices being far from market fundamentals, in support of remarks made by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier this week.

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iraq said on Wednesday that thin liquidity and extreme fluctuations in the oil futures market has lead to prices being far from market fundamentals, in support of remarks made by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier this week.

Iraq believes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alliance will take the necessary measures to achieve balance in oil markets, the country's state oil company SOMO said in a statement on its website.

