Iraq says OPEC+ commitment to output target absorbed excess oil supply

CAIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - The commitment of the OPEC+ group of oil exporting nations to agreed output targets has contributed to absorbing an excess of supply in the market, Iraq's state-news agency cited the oil ministry as saying on Friday.

