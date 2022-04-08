US Markets

Iraq says OPEC+ commitment to output target absorbed excess oil supply

Contributors
Ahmed Tolba Reuters
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The commitment of the OPEC+ group of oil exporting nations to agreed output targets has contributed to absorbing an excess of supply in the market, Iraq's state-news agency cited the oil ministry as saying on Friday.

CAIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - The commitment of the OPEC+ group of oil exporting nations to agreed output targets has contributed to absorbing an excess of supply in the market, Iraq's state-news agency cited the oil ministry as saying on Friday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Lilian Wagdy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular