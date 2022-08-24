Commodities

Iraq said to have made no purchase in tender for U.S. wheat - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI

Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat sourced from the U.S. which closed on Aug. 17, European traders said on Wednesday.

HAMBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat sourced from the U.S. which closed on Aug. 17, European traders said on Wednesday.

Prices offered were not revealed.

Three trading houses were believed to have participated in the tender: CHS, Cargill and Andersons, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular