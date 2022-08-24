Iraq said to have made no purchase in tender for U.S. wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat sourced from the U.S. which closed on Aug. 17, European traders said on Wednesday.

Prices offered were not revealed.

Three trading houses were believed to have participated in the tender: CHS, Cargill and Andersons, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.