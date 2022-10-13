Commodities

Iraq said to cancel tender for 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have cancelled an international tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat with no purchase made, European traders said on Thursday.

The lowest price offer submitted in the tender was believed to be for wheat to be sourced from Ukraine, traders said on Oct. 5.

There was uncertainty about a wide range of cheap origins which Iraq has not been a major importer from in the past, one trader said. Russian wheat was excluded from the tender.

