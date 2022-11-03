Iraq said to buy about 150,000 tonnes wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer purchased about 150,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be mainly sourced from Canada, Lithuania and possibly Australia in an international tender this week, European traders said in initial assessments on Thursday.

The purchase was believed to involve at least 50,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat, said to have been bought at the lowest price of an estimated $489.80 a tonne c&f, they said. Some traders estimated that 100,000 tonnes was bought from Canada.

About 50,000 tonnes of wheat sourced from Lithuania was also said to have been bought at about $499 a tonne c&f.

But some traders said 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat was purchased and only 50,000 tonnes of Canadian.

Iraq does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates. More detailed estimates are possible later.

The wheat could be sourced from optional origins but Russian wheat could not be offered, they said. Volumes in Iraq's tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought.

Iraq said on Oct. 17 the country needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat in 2023, including at least 2 million in the first four months of the new year.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

