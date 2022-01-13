Commodities

Iraq said to buy about 150,000 tonnes Australian wheat - traders

Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said on Thursday.

The wheat was believed to have been purchased at about $447 a tonne c&f, they said.

The tender was restricted to eight trading houses with wheat sought sourced only from the United States, Canada or Australia.

