Iraq said to buy about 150,000 tonnes Australian wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said on Thursday.

The wheat was believed to have been purchased at about $447 a tonne c&f, they said.

The tender was restricted to eight trading houses with wheat sought sourced only from the United States, Canada or Australia.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

