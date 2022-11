Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry respects the OPEC+ agreement to achieveglobal marketstability, and wants to raise the "value or revenue" of a barrel of oil in a way that works for both producers and consumers, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jan Harvey)

