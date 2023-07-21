News & Insights

Iraq renews deal to supply Lebanon up to 2 mln tons of crude for a year

Credit: REUTERS/Essam Al Sudani

July 21, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by Timour Azhary and Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, July 21 (Reuters) - Iraq renewed its agreement to provide Lebanon with up to 2 million tons of crude oil for a year, Lebanese energy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Iraq providing Lebanon with fuel oil and crude oil, the Iraqi state news agency INA also reported on Friday, without elaborating.

In May Lebanon signed deals to secure more fuel supplies from Iraq as Beirut battles to produce more power to help it emerge from years of economic crisis.

Baghdad also agreed to increase the volume of heavy fuel oil supplied under an existing deal by 50% to 1.5 million metric tonnes this year.

Under the heavy fuel oil deal, first agreed in July 2021, Iraq provides the Lebanese government with the fuel in exchange for services including health care for Iraqi citizens.

Reuters
