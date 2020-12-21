Iraq ready to export 700,000 tonnes of barley to Iran

Adds background and detail

BAGHDAD, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Iraq is ready to export 700,000 tonnes of barley to Iran at a price of $125 per tonne, the Iraqi agriculture ministry's spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Exporting a surplus barley crop would be a first for the country, and it had said previously that Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey had expressed interest in buying its grain in a tender.

"Iraq's cabinet has granted this amount to Iran as there are payments owed by the Iraqi government to Iran," Hamid al-Nayef said.

Negotiations to finalize the ministerial decree by which the barley will be exported are ongoing and Iraq hoped Iran would take on the quantities quickly, Nayef added.

(Reporting by Moayad Kenany; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Susan Fenton and Steve Orlofsky)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.