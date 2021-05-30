Iraq procures over 2 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest season so far

Commodities

Iraq has procured over two million tonnes of local wheat during its harvest season so far, the trade ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said it bought around 2.4 million tonnes of soft wheat in the highest grade, around 161,786 tonnes in the second grade and 6,861 tonnes in the third grade.

