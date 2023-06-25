News & Insights

Commodities

Iraq procured more than 4.5 mln tonnes of local wheat- government official

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

June 25, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Moayed Kenany for Reuters ->

CAIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Iraq's purchases of local wheat from farmers have exceeded 4.5 million tonnes during the current harvest that runs until around mid-July or the beginning of August, the general manager of the General Company for Grain Trading, Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by Frances Kerry)

((Muhammad.AlGebaly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.