Iraq procured more than 4.5 mln tonnes of local wheat- government official

CAIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Iraq's purchases of local wheat from farmers have exceeded 4.5 million tonnes during the current harvest that runs until around mid-July or the beginning of August, the general manager of the General Company for Grain Trading, Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by Frances Kerry)

