Iraq procured 1.8 mln tonnes of wheat so far -state news agency

Contributor
Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

Iraq has procured 1.8 million tonnes of wheat so far, while it needs 3 million tonnes for strategic reserves, Iraq's state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday, citing the Trade Ministry's spokesman.

"The overall amount [of wheat procured] may reach 2 million tonnes, with what we have available it is possible )the wheat) will suffice the country until next November," ministry spokesman Mohammed Hanoun said.

"We have a plan to import wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States to cover the rest of what we need for this year. We also need 1.3 million tonnes for the first months of next year," Hanoun said.

